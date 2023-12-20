Aho notched three power-play assists while adding a game-high seven shots on net in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The Hurricanes' special teams were the difference in the game, as they went 3-for-3 with the man advantage while killing all four Knights' power plays. Aho has produced two three-point efforts in the last five games, and over the last 20 contests he's piled up 10 goals and 22 points