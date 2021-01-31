Aho picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Carolina still isn't quite at full strength yet with Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) not yet ready to return, but Aho hasn't missed a beat with one goal and five points through five games. The 23-year-old has scored at around a point-a-game pace each of the last two seasons, and there's no reason to expect him to fall off now.