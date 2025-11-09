Aho recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Aho opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a snap shot at the 5:00 mark of the first period. He'd also set up the team's final goal with an assist on Charles Alexis Legault's empty-netter late in the third period. Aho went pointless in two straight games between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, but those have been the only two games in which he hasn't cracked the scoresheet. He's having an excellent season as one of the primary scoring weapons in a red-hot Hurricanes team that has won four of its last five games. Aho has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 14 appearances this season.