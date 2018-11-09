Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Breaks out of mini-slump
Aho snapped a three-game point drought with an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Previously, Aho was off to a great start this season with a 12-game consecutive point streak (4 goals, 13 assists), so it's nice to see him get back on the scoresheet. Given his current pace, Aho should have no problem cracking the 60-point barrier for the second straight season. For now, he will continue to center the Canes' top line in between Micheal Ferland and rookie Andrei Svechnikov.
