Aho scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Aho tallied 50 seconds into the third period, and Jesper Fast extended the Hurricanes' lead 37 seconds later. All of Aho's nine points (four goals, five assists) came during the Hurricanes' now-completed five-game road trip. He's posted 16 shots, four PIM, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating in six outings overall as he continues to serve as a high-scoring top-line center.