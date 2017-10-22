Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Busts out of scoring slump

Aho snapped a four-game pointless skid with an assist Saturday against the Stars.

Aho enjoyed a stellar rookie season last year, just missing the 50-point plateau with 24 goals and 25 assists. This year, with just three assists through his first six games, he's currently on pace for roughly 40 points. He should continue to see plenty of opportunities to pad his totals playing on the second line with Victor Rask and Elias Lindholm where he's averaging more than 18 minutes of ice time per game (18:11). Keep him rolling.