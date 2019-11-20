Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Caps win with empty-netter
Aho scored an empty-net goal and had five shots with three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He was also plus-2.
Aho put the finishing touches on Carolina's win with 18 seconds left in the third period, tallying his 10th goal of the season. The 22-year-old is enjoying a productive November, with seven goals and 10 points in nine games. After scoring 24, 29 and 30 goals in his first three NHL seasons, Aho is on pace to push for 40 in 2019-20.
