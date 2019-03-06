Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Carries offense in loss to Bruins

Aho scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

He staked the 'Canes to a 2-0 lead with his 28th and 29th goals of the year -- tying his career high -- but the club couldn't make it hold up. Aho has found the back of the net in four straight games and notched at least one point in six straight, and he figures to remain hot down the stretch with a playoff spot on the line.