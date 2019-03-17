Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Closing in on 80-point campaign
Aho broke out of a two-game pointless slump with an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Now just two points away from the 80-point plateau, Aho is enjoying a breakout campaign this season, putting himself squarely among the elite forwards in the NHL. Keep in mind, Aho is still just 21 years old, so his upside from here remains tremendous. Don't be afraid to hold onto him in keeper league formats, as Aho should remain a strong fantasy contributor for years to come.
