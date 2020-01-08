Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two assists
Aho dished out two helpers and launched two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Aho notched his 10th multi-point game of the year, and his second assist came in the extra period, as he set up Dougie Hamilton's game-winning goal 1:56 into overtime. The 22-year-old continues to tear it up with Carolina, as he ranks tied for ninth in the league with 23 goals -- just seven shy of his career high -- through 43 games.
