Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two helpers
Aho picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Aho, but the 22-year-old exactly hasn't been quiet, notching three goals and six points in the last eight games. Coming off an 83-point campaign, big things were expected of Aho this season, and he appears to be gearing up to meet those lofty projections.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.