Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Collects two helpers

Aho picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Aho, but the 22-year-old exactly hasn't been quiet, notching three goals and six points in the last eight games. Coming off an 83-point campaign, big things were expected of Aho this season, and he appears to be gearing up to meet those lofty projections.