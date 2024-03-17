Aho scored two goals in the final 1:32 of the third period to force overtime in a 5-4 shootout win over Toronto. He also had an assist.

Aho has 27 goals this season in 64 games and is just three away from his fifth 30-goal seasons. And he's on track for close to 90 points, which would establish a career mark. Aho's previous season-high is 83 points (2018-19). His 71 points lead the Canes in scoring by a wide margin. Jake Guentzel sits second (55), Seth Jarvis is third among all skaters in Raleigh with 52.