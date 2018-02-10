Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Continues hot streak
Aho delivered a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Canucks on Friday.
The 20-year-old is having a fantastic second season. With his goal Friday, he has his second straight 20-goal campaign to begin his NHL career. And with about two months left, he still has plenty of time to set new career bests in both goals and points. It might not take that long to get to those new personal records either, as Aho has 13 goals and 19 points in the last 17 games.
