Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Could return after All-Star break

Aho (concussion, lower body) is traveling with the team but not skating, and coach Bill Peters has said that he is probably looking at a return after the All-Star break, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

This new timeline would see Aho return to action on Jan. 30 at home against Ottawa, though when it comes to concussions, the timetable is never as clear as it might seem. Nevertheless, it's encouraging that the young winger is traveling with the Canes as they finish up their road trip prior to All-Star Weekend, but he'll have to get an on-ice session or two in before he can be cleared for the Tuesday immediately following the break.