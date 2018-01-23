Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Could return after All-Star break
Aho (concussion, lower body) is traveling with the team but not skating, and coach Bill Peters has said that he is probably looking at a return after the All-Star break, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
This new timeline would see Aho return to action on Jan. 30 at home against Ottawa, though when it comes to concussions, the timetable is never as clear as it might seem. Nevertheless, it's encouraging that the young winger is traveling with the Canes as they finish up their road trip prior to All-Star Weekend, but he'll have to get an on-ice session or two in before he can be cleared for the Tuesday immediately following the break.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Out indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Heater continues in loss to Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Marks scoresheet Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Slated for Tuesday return•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Game-time call versus Lightning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...