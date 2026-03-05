Aho scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Aho has three goals and a helper over his last four contests. The 28-year-old passed the 60-point mark for the season -- he's at 23 goals and 38 helpers through 61 appearances so far, with 20 of his 61 points coming on the power play. Aho has earned at least 60 points in eight of his 10 NHL campaigns, and he's also on pace to push for the sixth 30-goal season in his career.