Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Curiously wearing 'don't hit me' shirt

Aho was spotted wearing a non-contact jersey in Wednesday's practice, Mike Maniscalco, pre-game and web host of the Hurricanes, reports.

This comes as a surprise, as Aho was the overtime winner and logged two points, three hits and five shots on goal for a busy outing against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, but Maniscalco writes that a more detailed update should surface after Carolina's practice.

