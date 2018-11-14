Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Curiously wearing 'don't hit me' shirt
Aho was spotted wearing a non-contact jersey in Wednesday's practice, Mike Maniscalco, pre-game and web host of the Hurricanes, reports.
This comes as a surprise, as Aho was the overtime winner and logged two points, three hits and five shots on goal for a busy outing against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, but Maniscalco writes that a more detailed update should surface after Carolina's practice.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Overtime hero•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Breaks out of mini-slump•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot despite loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Keeps points streak alive•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Dominant four-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...