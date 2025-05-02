Aho will miss practice Friday while dealing with a personal matter.

Aho's absence hopefully won't impact his availability for Game 1 of the second-round series against the Capitals -- which will likely start Sunday or Monday. If the center were to miss any game time, it would likely fall to Jesperi Kotkaniemi to move into the first-line center role. Aho has been stellar in the postseason, racking up three goals and five helpers in the five games against the Devils.