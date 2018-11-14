Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Dealing with soreness
Aho (undisclosed) is dealing with soreness, according to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, who apparently made the winger throw on a non-contact jersey in Wednesday's practice as a result of being sore, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Fans of the Hurricanes and fantasy owners alike can exhale since it doesn't seem like Aho is injured. Since the 21-year-old is one of the league's brightest stars and has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) through 18 games this season, it's understandable that the coach would take all the necessary precautions to ensure Aho stays healthy. Still, we'll leave the day-to-day tag up there until the Hurricanes confirm that the Finn will be fit to play in Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets.
