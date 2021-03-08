Aho registered a goal and an assist with three shots and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Aho collected the eventual game-winner when he whipped a wrist shot past Chris Driedger 38 seconds into the third period. He also drew an assist on a Nino Niederreiter goal and went 14-5 (73.7 percent) in the faceoff circle. Aho has amassed five points (three goals, two assists) in four games since the start of the March, totaling 15 shots and a plus-5 rating.
