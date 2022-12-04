Aho scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Aho tallied at 14:11 of the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has gone six games without a goal, though he picked up six assists in that span. For the season, the Finn has 10 tallies, 26 points, 71 shots, 18 PIM, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating in 25 contests.