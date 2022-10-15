Aho scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Aho tallied with 1:58 left in the third period to give the Hurricanes their first lead of the game. His goal stood as the game-winner. The Finn was limited to no points and two shots on net in the season opener Wednesday versus the Blue Jackets. Aho continues to see a top-line role, and he's got point-per-game potential, having reached that mark in three of the last four seasons.