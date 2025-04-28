Aho banked a pair of assists, including one with the man advantage, levied three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over New Jersey in Game 4.

After starting this series with just one helper across the first two games, Aho has produced back-to-back multi-point efforts. The Finnish center logged the secondary helper on two of Andrei Svechnikov's three goals in Sunday's road victory. Aho and Svechnikov, who were reunited on the top line in this contest, are tied for the team lead in playoff scoring with five points over four outings. Based on that duo's output in Game 4, Seth Jarvis may be relegated to a second-line role for now, unless he's able to overtake Jackson Blake's first-line assignment. Aho and his club can advance to the second round if they secure a win in Game 5 on Tuesday.