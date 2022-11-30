Aho registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Aho played a role in both of Carolina's second-period goals, which proved to be critical as the Hurricanes climbed out of an early deficit to force overtime and sneak away with a win. Ranking among the league's elite class of wingers, Aho remains a low maintenance fantasy option as the owner of nine goals and 16 assists through 23 contests. However, he only has six power-play points after banking a career-high 28 of those last season.