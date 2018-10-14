Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Dominant four-point effort

Aho had a huge game Saturday, scoring two goals including the winner in overtime and adding two assists in a 5-4 victory over Minnesota.

Perhaps even more impressively, Aho has points in every game this season. His streak stands at five games and 10 points (four goals, six assists), with a plus-7 rating. Aho potted 49 points as a rookie and 65 as a sophomore. His third season really could be the great leap forward.