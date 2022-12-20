Aho (lower body) is unlikely to play against the Devils on Tuesday after coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "I'd like to see him in a real practice before we throw him out there," Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Aho is set to miss his sixth straight contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old Finn was rolling offensively with 10 points in his last 10 contests, including four goals on 35 shots. In Aho's stead, Paul Stastny figures to continue filling a first-line role. Once cleared to play, Aho should immediately retake his place in the lineup and offer top-end fantasy value.