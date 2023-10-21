Aho (upper body) is considered doubtful to play versus Colorado on Saturday, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Aho has already missed Carolina's previous two games. He has a goal and three points in three contests this season. If Aho is ruled out, Callahan Burke could be in the lineup against his former team.
