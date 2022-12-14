Aho (lower body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Seattle, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Unless he makes a dramatic turnaround, Aho will miss a third straight contest due to his lower-body injury Thursday. Paul Stastny will likely continue to center the first line until Aho, who's racked up 11 goals and 27 points through 26 games this season, is cleared to return.