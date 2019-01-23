Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Earns extra point for Canes

Aho lit the lamp in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Flames.

The Hurricanes had an empty net when Aho reeled in a pass from Teuvo Teravainen and sent a pass past David Rittich's blocker to tie the game 2-2 with just 44 second remaining. The game went to overtime due to his effort, but Calgary's Mikael Backlund scored just 15 seconds into overtime. Aho now has 22 goals and 55 points in 49 games, and he'll look to continue the momentum Wednesday versus the Canucks.