Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Earns extra point for Canes
Aho lit the lamp in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Flames.
The Hurricanes had an empty net when Aho reeled in a pass from Teuvo Teravainen and sent a pass past David Rittich's blocker to tie the game 2-2 with just 44 second remaining. The game went to overtime due to his effort, but Calgary's Mikael Backlund scored just 15 seconds into overtime. Aho now has 22 goals and 55 points in 49 games, and he'll look to continue the momentum Wednesday versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches hattie in Sunday win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leads charge in win over Sabres•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot against Sens•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another multi-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tallies four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...