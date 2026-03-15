Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Eleven points in last nine games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Aho has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 30 shots in his past nine games. His 68 points and 44 assists lead the Canes this season, and his 24 goals are tied with Andrei Svechnikov for second overall. Aho is tied with Zach Werenski for 22nd overall in NHL scoring (68 points).
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