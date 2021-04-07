Aho dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Florida.

Aho came into this one mired in a season-worst four-game point drought, but he ended it in style with his first three-point night of the season. The top-line center assisted on power-play goals by Vincent Trocheck and Dougie Hamilton before setting up Jesper Fast for Carolina's second empty-netter down the stretch. With 36 points in 38 games, Aho's production is right in line with his out put from the previous two seasons (149 points in 150 games).