Aho (rest) is slated to miss Thursday's game against Ottawa.
Aho is taking a second straight game off ahead of the playoffs. He's set to finish the regular season with 29 goals and 74 points in 79 appearances. Aho should be back in the lineup for Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against New Jersey on Sunday.
