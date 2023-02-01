Aho scored a goal on four shots, helping the Hurricanes to a 5-4 overtime win over the Kings on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Aho scored the game-winning goal in overtime on the power play off a one-timer feed from Brent Burns. The Finnish forward has been red-hot as of late, scoring in five straight games with eight goals in that span. He finishes the month of January with 11 goals and 17 points in 14 games. On the season, Aho has 22 goals and 45 points in 43 games.