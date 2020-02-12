Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Extends goal streak to six

Aho scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas. He also won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8 percent).

Aho appears unstoppable right now, having found the net in six straight games and pushing his point streak to seven. His goal Tuesday was his 31st of the season, eclipsing the career-high 30 he racked up last season. With 26 games remaining and a career-high shooting percentage (18.3), Aho is on his way to a 40-goal campaign.