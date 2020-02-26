Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Extends point streak in loss
Aho scored his 36th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
His second-period tally came on a nifty give-and-go with Jaccob Slavin. Aho has found the scoresheet in 13 straight games, racking up 12 goals and 19 points over that stretch, and he's now up to 60 points on the season -- his third straight campaign at that level.
