Aho scored a shorthanded goal on seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Aho found the back of the net late in the second period to give the Canes a 3-2 lead with his second shortie of the campaign. Aho has found the scoresheet in five consecutive games and nine of his last 11, tallying 12 points (three goals, nine helpers) over that stretch. As a forward who sees regular ice time in all situations, the 28-year-old playmaker should remain one of the most reliable fantasy contributors on the Hurricanes' roster. Aho has 78 points in 76 regular-season games, and he's on the cusp of reaching the 80-point threshold for the fourth time in his career.