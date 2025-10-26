Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Extends point streak to eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Aho has scored in three straight games, and he's yet to miss the scoresheet through eight contests this season. The 28-year-old is at four goals, six assists, 19 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating. There aren't many forwards more consistent than Aho, and his early chemistry with Nikolaj Ehlers and Seth Jarvis has been a bright spot for the injury-riddled Hurricanes.
