Aho registered two assists, a pair of shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Aho helped out on tallies by Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen in the third period, with the latter goal counting as the game-winner. The 23-year-old Aho is on fire with a nine-game point streak, during which he has six tallies and 11 helpers. The Finn will finish the year north of a point-per-game pace -- he has 57 points, 138 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 53 appearances.