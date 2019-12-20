Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Fills empty cage

Aho scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Aho capped a three-goal rally over a span of 2:50 late in the third period for the Hurricanes. The Finnish forward has been excellent lately, with eight goals and four helpers over his last six games. For the year, Aho is up to 21 goals, 34 points and 105 shots on goal through 35 contests.