Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Finally marks goals column

Aho scored his first goal of the season and collected two assists during Monday's 5-1 win over Dallas.

The tally was a long time coming, as Aho went 15 games and 45 shots without finding the back of the net. However, after scoring 24 as a freshman last year, look for the puck luck to be on his side now that the levee has been breached. After all, Aho entered the league with high-end pedigree and looked the part of an emerging scorer last year. Plus, registering 11 points through 15 games is nothing to shake a stick at, either. There could be buy-low opportunities in some fantasy circles.