Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Finds back of net in Tuesday's return
Aho scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
After missing four games with a concussion, Aho returned to the ice Tuesday and looked none the worse for wear, lighting the lamp for the sixth time through eight games in January. The 20-year-old is well on his way to topping the 24 goals he scored last season as a rookie, and a big second half could net him his first career 30-goal campaign.
