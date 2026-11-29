Aho tallied a goal, launched six shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Aho wasted no time getting involved Saturday, as he struck the back of the net just 20 seconds into the opening period. Overall, the 29-year-old star center has 14 goals, 35 points, 72 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and 23 hits over 26 contests this season. Aho is currently on fire with a four-game point streak and at least one point in 11 of his last 14 appearances. Expect the 11-year NHL veteran to be a driving force for Carolina throughout the course of the season, which has him poised to contend for the 90-point threshold for the first time in his career.