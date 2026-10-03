Aho scored a power-play goal, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

After being held off the scoresheet in Carolina's Opening Night clash with the Panthers, Aho bounced back to pick up his first point of 2026-27, scoring a power-play goal late in the second period. The 29-year-old center had a strong 2025-26 season, where he posted 80 points across 79 regular-season outings, before he added 12 points in Carolina's 19 postseason outings. With the confidence of having a Stanley Cup and being surrounded by a strong group of forwards, Aho is yet again poised for another big season offensively. He's surpassed the 80-point threshold in three of his last five seasons, making it a realistic expectation for him in 2026-27.