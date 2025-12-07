Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Finds twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.
Aho had gone six games without a goal, though he had six helpers in that span. His tally stretched the Hurricanes' lead to 5-0 before the Predators woke up to avoid a brutally embarrassing loss. Aho is up to nine goals, 26 points, 67 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating over 27 appearances in his usual steady first-line role.
