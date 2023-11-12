Aho scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-0 win over the Lightning on Sunday.

He set up Teuvo Teravainen on the power play at 3:10 of the first, and then scored his fourth of the season from the left circle off a feed from Andrei Svechnikov just 1:22 later. The points stretched Aho's scoring streak to five games and seven points (three goals, four assists). Aho has 13 points in 12 games, and he is tied for the team lead in scoring. But he's shooting at just 10.5 percent effectiveness, which is a step down from his career mark of 14.9. Expect this to correct itself and more goals to come.