Aho had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 7-4 win over Carolina.

Aho has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three games (10 shots) and 49, including 34 assists, in as many games. Seventeen of those points have come with the man advantage. Aho sits second in team scoring behind Martin Necas, who has 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists).