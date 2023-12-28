Aho tallied a goal and four assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Nashville.

Aho opened the scoring on a power play midway through the first period, firing a wrister that banked off a Nashville defender and past Juuse Saros to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. He would add an assist on Brent Burns' goal later in the frame before adding another two helpers in the second. With his four-point effort Wednesday, Aho now has three games with three or more points in his last eight contests -- he has six goals and eight assists in that span. The 26-year-old forward is up to 14 goals and 35 points through 32 games this season.