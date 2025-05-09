Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Aho picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.

It was his 21st career playoff power-play point, passing Rod Brind'Amour (20) and Eric Staal (20) for the most in franchise history. Aho's nine points (three goals, six assists) lead the Canes this postseason.

More News