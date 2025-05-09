Aho picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.
It was his 21st career playoff power-play point, passing Rod Brind'Amour (20) and Eric Staal (20) for the most in franchise history. Aho's nine points (three goals, six assists) lead the Canes this postseason.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Back at practice•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Dealing with personal matter•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Plays hero to clinch series win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Dishes two apples in road win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two power-play points in Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Set for playoff opener•