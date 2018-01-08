Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Game-time call versus Lightning

Aho (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's tilt against Tampa Bay.

Aho was limited to just 5:59 of ice time versus the Bruins on Saturday, prior to getting hurt. Unfortunately, the winger's early exit ended a six-game point streak, during which he logged six goals and four helpers. If the 20-year-old is unable to give it a go, Brock McGinn should get a look in a top-six role.