Aho (lower body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus Philadelphia, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Aho hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of the injury. He has 11 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season. If Aho draws into the lineup Friday, then Paul Stastny might serve in a reduced role.
