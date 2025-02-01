Aho (illness) will be a game-time decision versus LA on Saturday.
Aho participated in Saturday's morning skate, so that's an encouraging sign. The 27-year-old center missed Thursday's tilt against Chicago with the illness that is going through the dressing room. Aho had goals in three consecutive games before missing Thursday, giving him 17 goals and 51 points in 51 games this season.
